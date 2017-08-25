WATCH: Angelo Mathews takes an absolute screamer to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan got off to a beautiful start once again in the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele stadium and almost got his half-century before former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews displayed brilliant skills in the field to send him back to the pavilion. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Chasing a revised victory target of 231 post rain interruption, India were cruising along with Rohit Sharma in sublime touch alongside man of the moment, Dhawan. The duo put on 109 runs for the opening-wicket stand before Dananjaya bowled a flipper which saw found Rohit missing a sweep shot.

The Hitman was adjudged leg-before and the review was wasted. Within four runs, left-arm spinner Milinda Siriwardana got rid of Dhawan to have India 113 for 2.

READ: Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami and others hail MS Dhoni's 'calm' finish against Sri Lanka

The left-handed batsman tried to sweep a delivery from Siriwardana over fine leg but failed to clear the 30-yard circle. Mathews, who initially looked to be struggling to reach the ball, ran to his left and grabbed a magnificent diving catch, much to the dismay of the Indian opener who was dismissed for 49.

Here's the video of the catch:

Struggling at 131/7 at one moment, the Men in Blue then saw MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put up a hundred-run stand to guide Team India to 3-wicket victory in the second ODI, taking a 2-0 lead in 5-match series.

(With PTI inputs)