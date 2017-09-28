close
Watch: Angry MS Dhoni gives Axar Patel death stare for poor fielding in Bengaluru

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday showed his dark side to team-mate Axar Patel during the Austalia innings of the fourth match of the ongoing ODI series in Bengaluru. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 18:44
Watch: Angry MS Dhoni gives Axar Patel death stare for poor fielding in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday showed his dark side to team-mate Axar Patel during the Austalia innings of the fourth match of the ongoing ODI series in Bengaluru. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Australia rode on a brilliant opening stand between David Warner and Aaron Finch to post 334/5 at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Towards the end of the Aussie innings, a good length Mohammed Shami delivery hit Travis Head on the knee, with the ball traveling towards the third man. The Aussies stole two leg byes.

Patel, who was fielding at the third man area, could have done a better job. His slow reaction and even more lethargic return to Dhoni infuriated skipper Virat Kohli and so this Dhoni.

Dhoni then gave Patel a death stare. Here's the video:

Patel, playing his first match of the series, was one of the weak links in the Indian attack. The 23-year-old leaked 66 runs without success from his 10 overs' spell.

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 in the five-match series. A win today will give Kohli & Co their tenth successive win, a feat no other Indin side had ever recorded.

