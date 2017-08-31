Watch: Animated MS Dhoni convinces Virat Kohli to take review in 4th ODI against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: It's already a landmark match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing in his 300th ODI match, was the centre of attention in Colombo even as a dominant India look to inflict more misery on Sri Lanka. India opted to bat first and set a huge target of 376 runs for the hosts. (SL vs IND, 4th ODI LIVE)

Skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma played pivotal knocks, registering their respective hundreds, but Dhoni came in just the opportune time to stop a mid-order crisis for India. He returned undefeated after scoring 49 off 42 balls.

The 36-year-old then showed his brilliance as a wicket-keeper while defending the total. Every time he takes the field, he makes sure to make it a memorable one by producing stuning feats.

And today, it was his cricketing intelligence which came to the fore, once again. The Decision Review System (DRS) has already been dubbed Dhoni Review System thanks to has many spot on reviews.

In the fourth over of the second over, debutant Shardul Thakur managed to get the faintest of nicks from Niroshan Dickwell glove. Dhoni took the catch, behind the wicket, but the umpire was not convince as the ball had more than enough hint of movement to confuse any onlooker.

An animated Dhoni approached the umpire and convince skipper Kohli to go for the review. And it retunred positive. Here's the video:

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fifth and final match will be played at the same venue, on Sunday (September 3). Then, the two teams will engage in a lone T20I match before winding up the long series, which witnessed India thumping the hosts.