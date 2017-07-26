WATCH: Animated Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli celebrate Shikhar Dhawan's hundred at Galle

close
Interestingly, the Delhi batsman was not even in the initial 16-member India squad for the three-match Test series. However, injury to regular opener Murali Vijay paved the way for Dhawan's return, and he didn't waste the chance.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 17:29
WATCH: Animated Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli celebrate Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s hundred at Galle
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri celebrated Shikhar Dhawan's hundred against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of first Test at Galle on Wednesday.

Batting first, India lost opener Abhinav Mukund early, but Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara kept the Lankan attack at bay with a 253-run stand second-wicket partnership.

Dhawan, who was making a Test comeback, played an attacking knock, scoring 190 off 168 balls with the help of 31 fours. His fifth Test hundred came in the 35th over, with a four off the bowling off Dilruwan Perera.

Once the ball touched the boundary rope, Kohli and Shastri stood up and looked at each as if reading each other's minds, and saying 'I told you so'. Shastri was more animated though. Here's the video:

Dhawan scored his last Test hundred in the same venue. This is his first Test since the Kolkata Test against New Zealand in October 2016.

Interestingly, the Delhi batsman was not even in the initial 16-member India squad for the three-match Test series. However, injury to regular opener Murali Vijay paved the way for Dhawan's return, and he didn't waste the chance.

After making his debut in 2013 against Australia at Mohali, the left-handed opener has so far played 24 Tests including this match. He has 1654 runs at an average of 42.41 with five hundreds.

