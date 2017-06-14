WATCH: Another Virat Kohli look-alike found in Pakistan, video goes viral

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, the face of Indian cricket, is one of the most popular athletes in the world.

His performance on the field and aggressive approach towards his game have made him quite popular with the younger generation.

The world is full of people who look up to Kohli for his attitude and physical fitness and his fan following knows no boundaries.

Virat Kohli might be the captain of the Indian cricket team, but he has a massive fan following in Pakistan. Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam are often compared to Kohli, such is the admiration, fans across the border have for him.

That is why, Pakistan always manages to find someone who resembles the 28-year-old Indian cricketer.

After coming across one of Kohli’s doppelganger in 2015, Pakistan has managed to find another look-alike. This particular man was spotted at a Domino’s outlet Shaheed-e-Milat.

See video here:

As expected, the post went viral. It has nearly 2,50,000 views, over 8000 likes and has been shared more than 2000 times by people.

Virat Kohli, who reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings, will be leading defending champions India when they take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.