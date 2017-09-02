Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara thank fans for unconditional love

close
Essel Group 90 years
Pujara was not there to receive the prestigious award due to his commitment to the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club in England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 15:26
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The BCCI had nominated Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur for the Arjuna Award 2017.

The sports awards were given out by the President of India on the country's National Sports Day (August 29). 

Pujara was not there to receive the prestigious award due to his commitment to the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club in England.

The BCCI shared a video in which both the cricketers can be seen thanking their fans for the unconditional love and support and spoke about the sense of pride in receiving Arjuna Award.

Pujara was the cornerstone of India's 13-Test home season, which they swept, having scored 1316 runs - the highest-ever aggregate for an Indian batsman in a single Test season. Pujara, 30, passed 4000 runs on Thursday, the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the SSC in Colombo. It was Pujara's 50th Test.

Harmanpreet was an even easier choice as she has been India's best batsman in limited-overs cricket. She played a significant role in India's T20 series victory in Australia early last year. She also played a role in India's Women's Asia Cup triumph later that year. She also became the first India women's cricketer to be signed by an overseas Twenty20 franchise, representing Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), where she had some great performances. More recently, her unbeaten 171 against Australia vaulted India into their first Women's World Cup final since 2005.

"We have sent Cheteshwar and Harmanpreet's name for the Arjuna award. The names have been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports," a senior office-bearer had told PTI. "Both have been exceptional performers during last season and were unanimous choice from our end."

