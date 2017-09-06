Watch: Ashan Priyanjan plays reverse scoop to light up gloomy Colombo crowd

New Delhi: Staring at a possible 0-9 lose to India across all formats in the ongoing series, Sri Lankan cricket needed a win to give itself a sense of existence. (Match Report || Scorecard)

Put into bat first by Virat Kohli, Lankan openers gave brisk start, scoring 19 runs in the first two overs. But a fimilar script, which has become a norm for the home side, followed in the concluding match of the tour.

But for a change, there were moments to cherish for the Lankan team as debutant Ashan Priyanjan and Dilshan Munaweera helped the hosts to a fighting total of 170 runs.

In the process, Priyanjan played som eludricous shots, but one stood out. Off the first ball of the penultimate over, he hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four. Here's how he hit it.

The moving ball managed to chase Priyanjan, but the right-handed audicously played a reverse scoop standing tall.

He hit run-a-ball 40 with the help of a four and two sixes.

India won the match by seven wickets to complete a historic 9-0 series whitewash.

India have already won the thee-Tests and five-ODIs series 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.