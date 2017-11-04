Watch: Ashish Nehra becomes latest 'cake-smash' victim in farewell party
New Delhi: Curtains on Ashish Nehra's 18-year career came down the way every sportsperson dreams of - on his home ground, playing for his country and winning. It happened in first T20I of the three-match series between India and New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Wednesday and was followed by what's become a celebratory ritual these days - the 'cake-smash' party.
In what seemed a private affair following the match, the Indian team was seen giving Nehra a farewell and part of the celebrations was cake smeared all over the left-arm pacer's face, which could be seen in a video uploaded by an Indian cricket fan.
#ViratKohli at #AshishNehra's farewell party. ✌ pic.twitter.com/kuchcYZtFQ
— Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) November 2, 2017
#ViratKohli at Ashish Nehra's farewell party. #ThankYouAshishNehra pic.twitter.com/AU3vgdWvsX
— Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) November 2, 2017
Following India's first ever T20I win over New Zealand, captain Virat Kohli, who also hails from Delhi, lauded Nehra for his never-say-die spirit in an almost two-decades-long career that was unfortunately plagued with injuries and numerous surgeries.
The 38-year-old was fittingly carried on shoulders by the team during the farewell lap of honour at the Kotla on Wednesday after India's 53-run win.