Watch: Ashish Nehra becomes latest 'cake-smash' victim in farewell party

New Delhi: Curtains on Ashish Nehra's 18-year career came down the way every sportsperson dreams of - on his home ground, playing for his country and winning. It happened in first T20I of the three-match series between India and New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Wednesday and was followed by what's become a celebratory ritual these days - the 'cake-smash' party.

In what seemed a private affair following the match, the Indian team was seen giving Nehra a farewell and part of the celebrations was cake smeared all over the left-arm pacer's face, which could be seen in a video uploaded by an Indian cricket fan.

Following India's first ever T20I win over New Zealand, captain Virat Kohli, who also hails from Delhi, lauded Nehra for his never-say-die spirit in an almost two-decades-long career that was unfortunately plagued with injuries and numerous surgeries.

The 38-year-old was fittingly carried on shoulders by the team during the farewell lap of honour at the Kotla on Wednesday after India's 53-run win.