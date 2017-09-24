Watch: Ashton Agar gets a taste of Hardik Pandya's clean hitting

New Delhi: Aussie spinner Ashton Ager on Sunday got a first hand experience of Hardik Pandya's clean hitting during the second match of the ongoing ODI series in Indore. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Chasing Australia's 293, India got off to a good start thanks to openers Rohit Sharma (71 off 62) and Ajinkya Rahane (70 off 76), but the homes side suffered a mini collapse, losing skipper Virat Kohli (28 off 35) and Kedar Jadhav (2 off 4) in quick succession.

But Pandya hold on, and was unbeaten on 31 off 35 balls with still India needing 88 runs in 85 balls at the time filing the report.

The all-rounder hit two sixes off the bowling of Agar in the 35th and 27th overs. Here are the videos:

26.1: Pandya lofted the ball over wide long-on.

24.1: Pandya stayed put and played a slog-sweep over deep mid-wicket.

India lead the five-match series 2-0, thanks to their wins in Chennai and Kolkata.