WATCH: Ashton Agar last ball six which sets the Internet on fire
New Delhi: There's nothing like hitting the wiining runs. And that joy become unbounded if it's a six or a four.
On Thursday, Perth Scorcher tailender Ashton Agar clobbered the last ball of their Big Bash League (BBL) match against Melbourne Renegades to set up a thrilling win at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.
Needing nine runs from the last over in their Scorcher's chase of 149-run target, part-time bowler Aaron Finch shocked everyone by removing Mitchell Marsh and than affecting a run out to send back Adam Voges off successive deliveries.
But Agar kept his cool, taking a couple of twos, but they still need three off the last ball. Agar swung his bat and the ball sailed over the deep mid-wicket boundary.
WATCH the video here:
Scorchers won the match by four wickets. The match also witnessed West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo stretchered off the field with a hamstring injury.
