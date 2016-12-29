WATCH: Ashton Agar last ball six which sets the Internet on fire

New Delhi: There's nothing like hitting the wiining runs. And that joy become unbounded if it's a six or a four.

On Thursday, Perth Scorcher tailender Ashton Agar clobbered the last ball of their Big Bash League (BBL) match against Melbourne Renegades to set up a thrilling win at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Needing nine runs from the last over in their Scorcher's chase of 149-run target, part-time bowler Aaron Finch shocked everyone by removing Mitchell Marsh and than affecting a run out to send back Adam Voges off successive deliveries.

But Agar kept his cool, taking a couple of twos, but they still need three off the last ball. Agar swung his bat and the ball sailed over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Scorchers won the match by four wickets. The match also witnessed West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo stretchered off the field with a hamstring injury.