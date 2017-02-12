close
And not to mention, it revived memories of Phillip Hughes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 10:24
WATCH: Aussie wicket-keeper Sam Harper taken to hospital after being hit by bat in head
New Delhi: Days after Peter Nevill was taken to hospital after being hit in the face by Brad Hodge’s bat during a Big Bash League match, Victoria Bushrangers wicket-keeper Sam Harper suffered the same fate during a Sheffield Shield on Saturday.

The scary incident happened yesterday during a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria Bushrangers and South Australia in Adelaide.

Harper was standing up to spinner John Holland when he was struck on the head by Jake Lehmann’s bat in his follow-through. Luckily Harper was wearing a helmet, and he survived a blow.

The young wicket-keeper was rushed to the nearest hospital where a CT scan had cleared him of any bleeding or bone damage.

Just hours after the incident, New South Wales player Daniel Hughes was taken off the field to assess a concussion. He was struck on the helmet while fielding against Queensland.

And not to mention, it revived memories of Phillip Hughes.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 22:15

