Watch: Australia celebrate Pakistan-born Fawad Ahmed's poor memory in epic style

Watch: Cricket Australia celebrate Pakistan-born Fawad Ahmed's poor memory in epic style

New Delhi: Remember Fawad Ahmed, the Pakistan-born Aussie cricketer who just gave new meaning to Steve Smith's 'brain-fade’ episode early this year. Well, he has done it again, and this time the Aussies have celebrated his forgetfulness in epic style.

On Friday, Cricket Australia shared a video on social media with a caption, "Well, at least Fawad Ahmed is improving."

In March, the 35-year-old forgot to bring his bat while walking out to bat in a Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australian.

And today, he walked out wearing wrong gloves in a match between Victoria and Queensland.

Here's the video:

Ahmed, born in Marghuz in Pakistan, has played three ODIs and two T20Is for his adopted country.