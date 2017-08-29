close
WATCH: Australian speedster Pat Cummins bowls worst delivery ever in cricket history

The players standing in the ground were left amused seeing the ball travel all the way to points fielder.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 10:29
WATCH: Australian speedster Pat Cummins bowls worst delivery ever in cricket history
Screen Grab

New Delhi: In the ongoing opening Test between Bangladesh and Australia at Dhaka, Aussie speedster delivered a bizarre delivery after the ball slipped through his hands.

Australian cricket team, after ending their much talked about feud with the board, traveled to Bangladesh to play their maiden Test of the series, but didn't get off to proud start, managing only 217 in the first innings while chasing the hosts total of 260.

Cummins, who was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies in first innings, picking up 3 wickets along with Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar, had an embarrassing moment during the 67th over of the winnings.

The seamer came charging in and lost the grip of the ball right ball he was to release it. The players standing in the ground were left amused seeing the ball travel all the way to points fielder.

Here's the video of the incident:

cummins_worst_ball from Akshay Kokde on Vimeo.

After 34 overs of play on Day 3 of first Test, Bangladesh have put 67 runs on board, with a lead of 110 runs over the Australians

Pat CumminsBangladesh vs Australiabizarre cricket deliveriescricket news

