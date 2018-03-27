Watch: Australians sing 'We cheat at cricket, oh yes' in a hilarious mock at ball-tampering saga

Triple J's mock on the ball-tampering scandal engulfing the Australian team in South Africa has become a rage on social media as his song in a video, "we cheat at cricket", takes a dig at Australia's deliberate attempt to bring the gentleman's game into disrepute during the third Test against South Africa.

The video by Ben and Liam takes a dig at Steve Smith's team as the captain admitted that Cameron Bancroft acted on the instructions of the "leadership group" to use sticky tape and sandpaper in an attempt to alter the condition of the ball.

The video also highlights the notorious underarm bowling incident involving the Australian team. In 1981, skipper Greg Chappell asked brother Trevor to bowl underarm when New Zealand required six runs to win off the last ball.

Bancroft's act on the third day of the Test in Cape Town was caught on camera. In a press conference later, Smith and Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering, after which Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepped down from their leadership roles. Tim Paine led the side on the fourth day when Australia lost by a mammoth 322 runs.

Later on the same day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Smith for a Test and fined him 100 percent of his match fees. Bancroft was fined 75 percent of his match fees and handed three demerit points.

However, former players and cricket experts slammed ICC for its lenient view of an unpardonable conspiracy to cheat.

Cricket Australia has launched an investigation into the case and in all likelihood will remove Smith and Darren Lehmann as caption and coach, respectively.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen also shared the Triple J's video.