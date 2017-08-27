WATCH: Axar Patel shows off dancing skills after dismissing Sri Lanka skipper Chamara Kapugedera

New Delhi: Axar Patel can bowl, fans know it. He can take wickets, fans know it too. But he can dance, well he showed that too. After scalping his only wicket in the game dismissing the Sri Lankan skipper Chamara Kapugedera, the left-arm spinner displayed his dancing skill to celebrate the dismissal.

It was in the 44th over of Sri Lankan innings. Last delivery. Fullish in length, angled it in as Kapugedera looked to power it through the covers, but failed to strike to ball as it sneaked through to rattle against the leg stump. The right-hander, who is playing his 101st ODI game for his country departed for mere 14 runs. Axar soon celebrated with a splendid looking dance step, smiling all the way to celebrate the wicket he bagged.

Watch the entire video here...

It was another day of sloppy batting by the Sri Lankan side as none showed interest in holding onto the wicket and putting forth a good partnership. Jasprit Bumrah finished off with his career best figure of 5/27 as the Islanders bundled out for mere 217 runs at the loss of nine wickets.