WATCH: Back from dead, Umar Akmal releases video to confirm he's alive

New Delhi: One of the most controversial figures in Pakistan cricket, Umar Akmal was forced to release a video message after he was declared 'dead' on social media platforms.

Akmal, 27, became a victim of fake news after some people circulated morphed photos showing him dead during the recent anti-government riots in Islamabad.

The incident claimed the lives of six persons, and thanks to various social media posts, many believed that the cricketer was one of the victims.

But the wicketkeeper-batsman used the same platforms to assure fans that he's not only fine, but also taking part in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Here are his tweets:

Allhamdulillah I am safe n perfectly fine in Lahore all news coming from social media is fake

And Insha Allah I will join #National20cup2017 #Semifinale — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) November 27, 2017

As he promised, Akmal indeed turned up in the first semi-final of the Pakistan's premier domestic T20 tournament and scored an unbeaten 35 of 35 balls in Lahore Whites' 10-run win over Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Having given a convincing living proof, Akmal will surely hope to do better on the grand final on Thursday (November 30) against Lahore Blues, to be played at Rawalpindi.

In September, Akmal was involved in a huge controversy involving Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur which led to the PCB recommending a three-match ban and fine on the batsman.

Umar reportedly had an altercation with Arthur at the National Cricket Academy in August over practicing there. He then alleged in the media that the South African had abused him in front of senior players.

But the PCB found him guilty of breaching three clauses of the player's code of conduct.

He was subsequently ignored from three-match Twenty20 series against a World XI side and also the teams which took on Sri Lanka in UAE.