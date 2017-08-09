WATCH: Ball hits stumps, reaches boundary but bails refuse to fall in CPL 2017

New Delhi: One of the most bizarre incidents took place in the Caribbean Premier League 2017 encounter between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars after the ball went to reach the boundary despite hitting stumps as the bails didn't fall off.

During the 7th over of the Stars’ innings, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was bowling to West Indian batsman Andre Fletcher. The right-handed batsman attempted to go for a maximum but completely missed the ball which went on to hit the stumps. Lucky for him, it didn't disturb the bails fully and rather went on to reach beat the wicket-keeper and reach the boundary rope.

Here's the video of the incident:

Chewing gum on the stumps pic.twitter.com/Hhe4I8Lv7u — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 8, 2017

The umpire signaled it as byes as Fletcher got lifeline. Knight Riders' skipper Dwayne Bravo couldn't believe his eyes while the television commentator Danny Morrison was in utter disbelief too.

It was in the end a victory for the Knight Riders.

Brief Scores:

Knight Riders: 120 for 6 (Shadab 30*, Searles 27*, Shillingford 4-22)

St Lucia Stars: 118 for 9 (Fletcher 40, Sammy 25, Cooper 3-21) by four wicket