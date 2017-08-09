close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Ball hits stumps, reaches boundary but bails refuse to fall in CPL 2017

Knight Riders' skipper Dwayne Bravo couldn't believe his eyes while the television commentator Danny Morrison was in utter disbelief too.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 10:30
WATCH: Ball hits stumps, reaches boundary but bails refuse to fall in CPL 2017
Courtesy: Twitter (@CPL)

New Delhi: One of the most bizarre incidents took place in the Caribbean Premier League 2017 encounter between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars after the ball went to reach the boundary despite hitting stumps as the bails didn't fall off.

During the 7th over of the Stars’ innings, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was bowling to West Indian batsman Andre Fletcher. The right-handed batsman attempted to go for a maximum but completely missed the ball which went on to hit the stumps. Lucky for him, it didn't disturb the bails fully and rather went on to reach beat the wicket-keeper and reach the boundary rope.

Here's the video of the incident:

The umpire signaled it as byes as Fletcher got lifeline. Knight Riders' skipper Dwayne Bravo couldn't believe his eyes while the television commentator Danny Morrison was in utter disbelief too.

It was in the end a victory for the Knight Riders.

Brief Scores:

Knight Riders: 120 for 6 (Shadab 30*, Searles 27*, Shillingford 4-22) 
St Lucia Stars: 118 for 9 (Fletcher 40, Sammy 25, Cooper 3-21) by four wicket

TAGS

CPL 2017Caribbean Premier LeagueTrinbago Knight RidersSt Lucia StarsAndre FletcherKhary PierreDwayne Bravo

From Zee News

Barcelona poised to complete Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele deals as Neymar replacement
Football

Barcelona poised to complete Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dem...

WATCH: Brock Lesnar wrecks havoc at WWE Raw, gives a glimpse of what to expect this SummerSlam
Other Sports

WATCH: Brock Lesnar wrecks havoc at WWE Raw, gives a glimps...

Axar Patel drafted in India&#039;s 15-man squad for Pallekele Test as Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s replacement
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Axar Patel drafted in India's 15-man squad for Palleke...

Axar Patel to be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav as Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s replacement: Report
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Axar Patel to be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav as Ravindra J...

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja first Indian pair ever to score fifty, claim fifer for same team in single Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja first Indian pair ever to score f...

Moeen Ali urges England board to hand Saqlain Mushtaq permanent coaching role
cricket

Moeen Ali urges England board to hand Saqlain Mushtaq perma...

World Athletics Championships: Barbora Spotakova reclaims world javelin title 10 years on
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Barbora Spotakova reclaims w...

Eugenie Bouchard faces first round exit in home tournament, Rogers Cup
Tennis

Eugenie Bouchard faces first round exit in home tournament,...

UEFA Super Cup: Jose Mourinho pleased with Manchester United&#039;s performance despite defeat to Real Madrid
Football

UEFA Super Cup: Jose Mourinho pleased with Manchester Unite...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video