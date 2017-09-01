Watch: Bangladesh celebrate historic Test win over Australia win in a unique way

New Delhi: 71st over of Australia's second innings batting. Taijul Islam spun in to trap Josh Hazlewood between the legs and Umpire without any hesitance raised his finger. And all at once Sher-e-Bangla stadium echoed in joy. A moment to relish...a moment to savour as the Bangladesh cricket team had scripted history. By a narrow 20 runs, they defeated the formidable Australians at home, for the first time in their cricketing history.

The Australian team that travelled up to Dhaka for a two-match Test series has the likes of skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. Yet they failed to stop the Tigers who were once and are still considered the perennial underdogs. Courtesy to a superb display of cricketing skills both with the willow and with the ball by Shakib Al Hasan.

Not only did the all-rounder, who was playing his 50th Test match, stitch a match reviving innings alongside opener Tamim Iqbal in the first innings, but bagged two five-wicket hauls becoming the fourth bowler in the history to scalp a fi-fer against nine Test playing nations.

The crowd went berserk after Hazlewood's dismissal. The stadium turned green and even Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the celebration from the stands. But what was sure worth watching later for the fans was their unique celebration style in the dressing room.

Their bats acted brought in the beat as the Bangladeshi cricket team sang "Amra Korbo Joy", the Bengali version of "We shall overcome". They all smiled as they sang it out loud savouring every moment of their historic Test win over Steve Smith's men. Paceman Taskin Ahmed had shared the video on his Facebook page.

Watch the entire celebration here...

Bangladesh will play the second Test match against Australia at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong on September 4.