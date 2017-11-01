Watch: BCCI relives fond memories of Ashish Nehra's six-wicket haul against England in 2003 World Cup

New Delhi: India's old war-horse will finally call it a day after today's T20I match against New Zealand in Delhi. His team-mates and former players have wished the 38-year-old well ahead of the match.

To celebrate Nehra's career, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of that famous spell against England in the 2003 World Cup.

In a Pool A match, he ripped through the English innings, taking six wickets for leaking 23 runs. His figures read: 10-2-23-6. No Indian bowler has managed to achieve such a feat in World Cup.

Here's the video:

In a career plagued by injuries, Nehra played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 T20Is for India, picking up 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

Nehra made India debut in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Colombo in February, 1999.