close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

WATCH: Beekeepers to the rescue as a swarm of bees disrupt play at Wanderers stadium

It took about half-an-hour's time time for the stadium staff to use a home-made hive to capture the bees.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 13:03
WATCH: Beekeepers to the rescue as a swarm of bees disrupt play at Wanderers stadium

New Delhi: In front of nearly 30,000 spectators at the Wanderers stadium, a swarm of thousands of bees invaded the pitch to halt to South Africa's 'pink day' ODI against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

South African fielders, who were dressed completely in pink in support of breast cancer awareness, along with Sri Lankan batsmen and the on-field umpires, were floored for quite a while as beekeepers prepared to come out force the un-welcomed guests out of the stadium.

It took about half-an-hour's time time for the stadium staff to use a home-made hive to capture the bees. The move was promptly applauded from thousands of those fans in attendance.

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 13:03

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.