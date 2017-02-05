WATCH: Beekeepers to the rescue as a swarm of bees disrupt play at Wanderers stadium
It took about half-an-hour's time time for the stadium staff to use a home-made hive to capture the bees.
New Delhi: In front of nearly 30,000 spectators at the Wanderers stadium, a swarm of thousands of bees invaded the pitch to halt to South Africa's 'pink day' ODI against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.
South African fielders, who were dressed completely in pink in support of breast cancer awareness, along with Sri Lankan batsmen and the on-field umpires, were floored for quite a while as beekeepers prepared to come out force the un-welcomed guests out of the stadium.
It took about half-an-hour's time time for the stadium staff to use a home-made hive to capture the bees. The move was promptly applauded from thousands of those fans in attendance.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!