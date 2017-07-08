WATCH: Before anyone puts his face in the cake, MS Dhoni does it himself

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turned 36 on Friday and the wicket-keeper batsman celebrated his special day with his teammates and family.

Team India clinched the 5-match series 3-1 to register their third consecutive ODI series win in Carribean and later, Dhoni cut his birthday cake in presence of his teammates, wife and daughter.

Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha and son Zoravar were also in attendance.

The Indian cricketers took to social media and uploaded pictures of cake-cutting on the social media accounts. Virat Kohli on his Twitter account posted two pictures captioned,”Happy B’day Mahi bhai wish you lots of happiness and peace and success going ahead. God bless @msdhoni.”

Happy B'day Mahi bhai wish you lots of happiness and peace and success going ahead. God bless @msdhoni. pic.twitter.com/JkbTS5qwgq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2017

However, the funniest video of MSD's birthday celebrations was shared by the BCCI in which the birthday boy is seen smashing his own face into one of his birthday cakes.

See the video here:

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi too took to social media and uploaded pictures of MS with daughter Ziva. Sakshi and Ziva has been accompanying him on this tour.

India are in West Indies for a 5-match ODI series that they already have won while are left with one T20I that is scheduled to take place on Sunday.