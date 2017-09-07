close
Watch: Ben Stokes bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Roston Chase at Lord's

Minutes into the third and final session of the day, Ben Stokes completed with a six-wicket haul and recorded his career-best figures. Windies bundled out for an abysmal 123 runs, their second-lowest score after opting to bat first in the first innings.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 21:41
New Delhi: Amid speculation and anticipation surrounding James Anderson's 500th Test wicket, England all-rounder Ben Stokes stole the show with phenomenal bowling spells on Day one of the third and deciding Test match against West Indies, at Lord's, on Thursday.

Stokes scalped three wickets after bowling 13 overs until tea on the first day of the decider against Windies at an economy rate of 1.69. Kieran Powell, then Roston Chase and finally Dowrich – all fell victim to the 26-year-old as the tourists stood at 119 runs at the loss of seven wickets before heading in for tea. But the best of the three remained the dismissal of Roston Chase.

It happened in the 44th over of their innings. The second ball, up the length delivery, on the middle stump, angled it in as Chase failed the read the deceptive swinger from Stokes. The ball went inside out to click of the bails to the off side. Now that's called a Jaffa! Superb from the pace-all rounder!

Watch the entire video here...

Minutes into the third and final session of the day, Ben Stokes completed with a six-wicket haul and recorded his career-best figures. Windies bundled out for an abysmal 123 runs, their second-lowest score after opting to bat first in the first innings.  

