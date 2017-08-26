WATCH: Ben Stokes given starey send-off by Shanon Gabriel in ENG vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1

New Delhi: Sledging, mind games, heated altercations are all part and parcel of cricket, provided players do not cross their limits. One such moment of growing frustration in the bowler for a batsman whose catch he dropped a while ago was witnessed on Day 1 of second Test between England's Ben Stokes and West Indies' Shanon Gabriel.

Gabriel and his new ball partner Kemar Roach shared eight wickets between them at Headingley to restrict the hosts to a mediocre total of 258, but it could have been much lower had the Windies fielders taken those several dropped catches.

Stokes was missed in the slips on nine and again by Gabriel on 98 when the recalled paceman floored a simple catch at mid-on.

WATCH: Ben Stokes' survives 'brain fart' on 98 to score 6th Test hundred

Joe Root was also reprieved, the England captain dropped in the slips on eight before making 59 on his Yorkshire home ground.The combined cost of those errors amounted to 142 runs, with Gabriel venting his frustration after he finally had all-rounder Stokes caught behind for exactly 100.

"It`s not the first time," joked Stokes, known to indulge in more than the odd bout of `sledging` himself.

But while Stokes was furious at being `saluted` off the field by West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels -- not playing in this match -- following his dismissal during a Test in Grenada two years ago, he was far more accepting of Gabriel`s outburst.

"He was still probably a little bit annoyed at himself for dropping me on 98, but it comes with the game," said Stokes.

"He got me out. It`s international sport, you`re all trying to do well and emotions can come out. No worries whatsoever."

Here's the video of the incident:

Brief scores at stumps on Day 1:

West Indies 19 for 1 (Brathwaite 13*, Bishoo 1*)

England 258 (Stokes 100, Root 58, Gabriel 4-51, Roach 4-71) by 239 runs

(With AFP inputs)