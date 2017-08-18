close
WATCH: Ben Stokes pays the ultimate price for playing horrible shot against West Indies

With England in control, what Stokes needed was to play with some sense of calm and responsibility, and help the team post a huge total to shut the doors to the Windies. But off the first ball of the 121st over, bowled by Roston Chase, Stokes attempted a horrible looking reverse sweep.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 22:59
WATCH: Ben Stokes pays the ultimate price for playing horrible shot against West Indies
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)

New Delhi: Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the most gifted cricketers, who can change the course of a match any time, with either bat or ball. But on Friday, during Day 2's play of the first day-night Test between England and West Indies, he perished to an unthinkable shot.

With England in control, what Stokes needed was to play with some sense of calm and responsibility, and help the team post a huge total to shut the doors to the Windies. But off the first ball of the 121st over, bowled by Roston Chase, Stokes attempted a horrible looking reverse sweep.

Here's the video:

And the result was, as expected, an easy catch for the slip fielder Jermaine Blackwood. It was one shot, world's premier all-rounder will find it hard to forget.

But thanks to Alastair Cook and skipper Joe Root, England declared their first innings on 514 for eight on the second day at Edgbaston. Root called a halt after former skipper Cook was out for 243.
For the Windies, off-spinner Chase led with four for 113.

Interestingly, Indian skipper Virat Kohli often uses Stokes name to inspire young all-rounder Hardik Pandya. But the manner in which Stokes got himself out today, no captain would want one of his players to emulate the England player.

Ben stokesEngland Vs West Indiescricket videocricket news

