Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Colin Munro with unplayable knuckle ball

New Delhi: India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed his immaculate control over the cricket ball with a knuckle ball which got the better of New Zealand opener Colin Munro during their second ODI match in Pune on Wednesday. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first on a top, which the suspended curator Pandurang Salgaonlar's claim that it could produce 337-340 runs batting first.

But, Indian pacers produced a disciplined performance to restrict the Kiwis to a below-par total of 230/9, with Bhuvi taking three wickets.

Off the last ball of seventh over, Bhuvi softened Munro with a couple of short balls than produced a knuckle delivery, which breached the Kiwi batsman's defence.

Watch the video here:

Not a single Kiwi batsman crossed the 50-run mark as India dominated the visitors. Henry Nicholls (42) and Colin de Grandhomme (41) were the top scorers.