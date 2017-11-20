Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan released from India Test team

New Delhi: Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who won the Man of the Match award on Monday after the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, will miss the second Test commencing in Nagpur on 24th November.

Bhuvneshwar, who took eight wickets in the match, is scheduled to be married to his fiance Nupur Nagar on November 23.

Shikhar Dhawan has also been released from the Test squad owing to personal reasons. Vijay Shankar has been named as Bhuvneshwar's replacement in the squad. Dhawan though would be available for the third Test match against Sri Lanka that is scheduled to take place in Delhi from December 2.

NEWS - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan released from Indian Test team. Vijay Shankar has been named as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement in the squad #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017

The duo made a request to the selectors and the team management to release them owing to personal reasons. — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017

Mr. Dhawan is available for selection for the third Test. — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017

Lo ji ban gya ek aur joru ka ghulam @imbhuvi ..Wish you a very happy married life bro.. A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:45am PST

The right-arm pacer on Monday announced his wedding date (November 23) in a video posted by opener Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.

Dhawan, who missed out on a hundred by six runs in the second innings, confirming Bhuvneshwar’s wedding asked him about the excitement he is going through. "Lo ji humara ek sher kal joru ka gullam ban jaega. Isse puchte hai ki Motichoor ka Ladoo jo khae vo pachtae ya jo na khae vo pachtae (One of our teammates is going to get married, so let’s just ask him how does he feel)?"

Replying to Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar said that he has no idea about the feelings and all the preparations for his wedding are done by the family members. "There is no excitement as such as I was on national duty till now and all the preparations are done by the families. So, I will only get to see how it feels when I reach home tomorrow (Tuesday)."

"Whatever, I have learned from these players (referring to Dhawan), I can say that it is quite a good and happy feeling," Bhuvneshwar added.

Bhuvneshwar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on October 4th. The ceremony included couple’s close friends and families

India squad for the second Test: Virat Kohli (Captain) KL Rahul M Vijay Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain) Rohit Sharma Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper) R Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Shami Umesh Yadav Ishant Sharma Vijay Shankar