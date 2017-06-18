close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Blood on the field! When Bret Lee almost killed Shivnarine Chanderpaul with a deadly delivery

Chanderpaul wasn't the only batsman to have faced the wrath of Lee. Indian legend Dravid faced a nasty bouncer during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Series at the SCG in 2004. Despite initial worries, Dravid batted with a bandaged ear.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 22:18
WATCH: Blood on the field! When Bret Lee almost killed Shivnarine Chanderpaul with a deadly delivery
Courtesy: Screengrab (Youtube)

New Delhi: In a West Indies-Australia Test match in 2008, Brett Lee almost killed Shivnarine Chanderpaul with a deadly delivery in Jamaica. The batsman survived the ordeal and bravely carried on after the hit to score a hundred. He was lucky. But others were not so lucky, and we have seen heartbreaking injuries in cricket. And we are not even mentioning their names out of respect.

Talking about Chanderpaul's injury -  he was batting on 86 and West Indies were 276 for 8. Then a Lee delivery in the 95th over, to be exact off the last ball, on the third day, hit Chaderpaul on the back of the head by a quick bouncer. It floored the West Indian with worried players from both the camps rushing to his side.

Luckily for everyone, Chanderpaul continued, scoring 188, after going through scans.

Lee was involved in another notorious incident when he hit Rahul Dravid with a natty bouncer during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Series at the SCG in 2004. Despite initial worries, Dravid batted with a bandaged ear.

Here are some of the worst incidents in cricket:

TAGS

Cricket injuryBrett LeeShivnarine ChanderpaulRahul Dravidcricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Meijer LPGA Classic: Aditi Ashok in sight of best finish of the season
Other Sports

Meijer LPGA Classic: Aditi Ashok in sight of best finish of...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup winner to get USD 660,000 prize money
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup winner to get USD 660,000 prize...

This win is a much-needed boost ahead of World Championship: Kidambi Srikanth
BadmintonOther Sports

This win is a much-needed boost ahead of World Championship...

Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic on Father&#039;s Day, see pic
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic on Father's Day, see p...

Angelique Kerber withdraws from Birmingham event due to hamstring injury
Tennis

Angelique Kerber withdraws from Birmingham event due to ham...

Indonesia Open: Sensational Kidambi Srikanth thrashes Kazumasa Sakai to capture 2nd Super Series Premier title
BadmintonOther Sports

Indonesia Open: Sensational Kidambi Srikanth thrashes Kazum...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video