WATCH: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha wants Indian gentlemen to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's book

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 14:52
WATCH: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha wants Indian gentlemen to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli&#039;s book

New Delhi: Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli has a huge fan following across the world. From his incredible run-chases on numerous occasions to his charity work off the field, the flamboyant Delhi batsman has become a role model for youngsters with his unmatchable ethics.

While cricket experts want youngsters to learn from Kohli's success, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has appealed gentlemen from across the country to be like the Indian captain in terms of respecting women.

In a strong-worded Facebook post, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress recalled how the maverick right-hander stood by Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and his rumoured girlfriend, when Indian fans lashed out at her for Kohli's poor performances on field.

"Look at Virat Kohli, Captain of Indian Cricket Team. Cricket, is essentially, a gentleman's game. And Virat Kohli, in true sense, is living upto it. When world was spewing venom against his woman, blaming her for his poor performance on field, this man, without caring about anything, jumped to her defence. That's a mark of a true gentleman!" Richa wrote.

Richa added that while thousands idolise Kohli as their cricket icon, they do not follow his gentlemanliness when it comes to respecting women.

"Unfortunately, many men who idolize him, worship him for his attitude on & off field, don't think twice before offending a woman. Why can't more men emulate Virat Kohli? Is it too much to ask for?" the post added.

After witnessing a brief turmoil in their relationship in February last year, things got back to normal between Kohli and Anushka, who have now made it a habit to attend public gatherings together.

Richa ChadhaVirat KohliVirushkaAnushka Sharma

