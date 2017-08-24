WATCH: Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo make mockery of Chis Gayle's 47-ball 97

New Delhi: Legendary Chris Gayle started the fire works at Basseterre, but ended up picking loose ends in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Batting first hosts Patriots scored 162/3 with Gayle leading the charge with a 47-ball 93, which witnessed five fours and eight sixes. He was ably supported by Evin Lewis (39 off 14).

Chasing a seemingly stiff target, Riders lost Sunil Narine and Colin Munro inside the first four overs, with the score reading 2-34 at 3.1. But Brendon McCullum and Darren Bravo made a mockery of the target by playing two devastating knocks.

The former new Zealand captain hit five fours and three sixes in a 14-ball knock for his unbeaten 40. But his knock paled in comparison to Bravo's knock. The West Indian hit 38 off just 10 balls, with the help of six sixes.

WATCH the knocks here:

Riders won the shortened match by eight wickets, reaching the 88-run target in the sixth over.