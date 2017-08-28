close
WATCH: Brendon McCullum scoops an incredible six en route to 62-ball 91 in CPL 2017

Put to bat first, Knight Riders looked awestruck as they lost their pinch-hitting opener Sunil Narine in the very first ball of their innings. But McCullum rampaged through alongside Colin Munro to strike a 92-run stand in just 53 deliveries. The Kiwi international laced through five boundaries and six over-the-rope shots as Trinbago amassed a massive total of 208 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 17:25
New Delhi: Kiwi international Brendon McCullum struck a thunder at Sabina Park notching up a 62-ball 91 as Trinbago Knight Riders registered a 36-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs, on Sunday in their Caribbean Premier League fixture.

What remained the highlight for the crowd present at Sabina Park was McCullum's scooped six in the 12th over of their innings. Odean Smith was into the attack. The fifth ball, up the length delivery, well outside off. The 35-year-old shimmied to his right, used the pace of the ball and simply scooped it high over the wicketkeeper's head. Extraordinary, incredible, you name it...and he has got it. Even at 35, McCullum looks spectacular with the bat.

Watch the entire video here...

Staring at the second-biggest total notched up this season, the Tallawahs did put forth an amazing fifgt with skipper Kumar Sangakkara smashing his second consecutive half-century and also stitching a ravishing 85-run stand for the second wicket alongside Lendl Simmons. Alas! They failed to carry the momentum as Knight Riders recorded their eighth win theis season from the nine games they have played so far.  

TAGS

Brendon McCullumCPL 2017Caribbean Premier League 2017Jamaica TallawahsTrinbago Knight Riderscricket newssports news

