Watch: Brilliant Hardik Pandya destroys Aussie bowlers to help India win series

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya on Sunday played one of the finest innings of his fleeting career and helped India beat Australia by five wickets in the third ODI match of the ongoing series in Indore.

Chasing Australia's 293, India got off to a good start thanks to openers Rohit Sharma (71 off 62) and Ajinkya Rahane (70 off 76) as they stitched a commendable 139-run stand to bolster the hosts'confidence and give that in itial momentum. But the homes side suffered a mini collapse, losing skipper Virat Kohli (28 off 35) and Kedar Jadhav (2 off 4) in quick succession.

Pandya, 23, scored 78 runs with the help of five fours and four sixes as India won the match by five wickets in front of boiterous Holkar Stadium crowd.

The right-handed batsman however failed to post his career best ODI score, departing on 78 off 72. His previous best was 83 against Australia last Sunday at Chennai.But what is worth praising is his ability, his versatality. Coming up the order, at No.4, probably for the first time, he showed that you place him anywhere, six will surely come off his bat.