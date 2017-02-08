WATCH: Cape Town erupts in epic celebration after Faf du Plessis made a mockery of Sri Lankan attack
In his 212 minute stay in the centre, the right-handed batsman hit 16 fours and three sixes.
New Delhi: Faf du Plessis became the toss cricketing world after playing an epic knock in the fourth ODI match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Cape Town.
The 32-year-old hit 185 off 141 balls to help Proteas post a massive 367, batting first. They won the match by 40 runs, and took a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.
In his 212 minute stay in the centre, the right-handed batsman hit 16 fours and three sixes.
But a gracious Newlands crowd stood in unison and vowed to du Plessis. Here's the video:
He, however, failed to break Gary Kirsten's record of highest individual ODI score by a South African batsman.
The former India coach hit an unbeaten 188 against United Arab Emirates in a 1996 World Cup match at Rawalpindi.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Uttarakhand; strong tremors felt across northern India
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR