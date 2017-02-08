WATCH: Cape Town erupts in epic celebration after Faf du Plessis made a mockery of Sri Lankan attack

New Delhi: Faf du Plessis became the toss cricketing world after playing an epic knock in the fourth ODI match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Cape Town.

The 32-year-old hit 185 off 141 balls to help Proteas post a massive 367, batting first. They won the match by 40 runs, and took a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

In his 212 minute stay in the centre, the right-handed batsman hit 16 fours and three sixes.

But a gracious Newlands crowd stood in unison and vowed to du Plessis. Here's the video:

He, however, failed to break Gary Kirsten's record of highest individual ODI score by a South African batsman.

The former India coach hit an unbeaten 188 against United Arab Emirates in a 1996 World Cup match at Rawalpindi.