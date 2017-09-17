Watch: Chennai's wait is over! King MS Dhoni returns to his kingdom

New Delhi: It was a special Sunday afternoon for the cricket fans in Chennai as Virat Kohli-led Team India came out to face hosts Australia in the opening ODI of the 5-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

However, the special factor surrounded one man at Chepauk and it was none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Over the years, the game's supporters in Chennai have established a special bond which the former India skipper too has acknowledged time and again.

The bond began with the Indian Premier League and Dhoni being the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

For the past two years, fans in Chennai have been denied an opportunity to cheer their favourite team and Dhoni.

But the fans got the opportunity on Sunday and they made the most of it. Watch it here:

Kohli won the toss and opted to bat on Sunday.

Due to corruption charges, CSK was suspended for two years (2016 and 2017). They will return to IPL next year. Rajasthan Royals (RR) too was banned for the same reason for the same amount of time.

In July this year, when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that CSK and RR would return to IPL from next year, Dhoni celebrated by posting a picture of himself in his CSK number seven jersey.