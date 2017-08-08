WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of 'the art of sledging' to Ajinkya Rahane

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara epitomizes calm and composure in the otherwise crazy and aggressive game of cricket.

Pujara, who comes in to bat at number three, just like Rahul Dravid used to, is also very similar in temperament to the legendary India batsman.

However, the Saurashtra batsman has revealed that he is slowly trying to change that perception about him and that is why he is learning the art of sledging.

Test cricket is all about mind games. Those who are able to build that mental pressure on their opposition emerge as winners in the end.

"I have started to sledge now. I'm still learning the art of sledging. Sledging is something which is always on the field, if you feel that you need to sledge someone then you need to do it."

"Because at times bowlers need some help and if we can help as a fielder and if we can talk to the batsmen and do a little bit of sledging then yeah why not, sometimes you do need to sledge," Pujara told Ajinkya Rahane in a candid interview for bcci.tv.

"I'm not that quiet as you have just infact I do like to speak a lot, especially when I'm with my wife. I have started to speak more since I've got married. But I've been like this since my childhood."

"I used to do things like karate, meditation and do yoga as well. Also my family background has been like that so I've got this nature from the very beginning. Staying calm has helped me across all formats. It helps in my decision-making a lot," Rahane said.