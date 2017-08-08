close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of 'the art of sledging' to Ajinkya Rahane

Test cricket is all about mind games. Those who are able to build that mental pressure on their opposition emerge as winners in the end. 

Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 16:27
WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of &#039;the art of sledging&#039; to Ajinkya Rahane
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara epitomizes calm and composure in the otherwise crazy and aggressive game of cricket.

Pujara, who comes in to bat at number three, just like Rahul Dravid used to, is also very similar in temperament to the legendary India batsman.

However, the Saurashtra batsman has revealed that he is slowly trying to change that perception about him and that is why he is learning the art of sledging.

Test cricket is all about mind games. Those who are able to build that mental pressure on their opposition emerge as winners in the end. 

"I have started to sledge now. I'm still learning the art of sledging. Sledging is something which is always on the field, if you feel that you need to sledge someone then you need to do it."

"Because at times bowlers need some help and if we can help as a fielder and if we can talk to the batsmen and do a little bit of sledging then yeah why not, sometimes you do need to sledge," Pujara told Ajinkya Rahane in a candid interview for bcci.tv.

"I'm not that quiet as you have just infact I do like to speak a lot, especially when I'm with my wife. I have started to speak more since I've got married. But I've been like this since my childhood."

"I used to do things like karate, meditation and do yoga as well. Also my family background has been like that so I've got this nature from the very beginning. Staying calm has helped me across all formats. It helps in my decision-making a lot," Rahane said.

TAGS

Cheteshwar PujaraAjinkya RahaneIndia vs Sri LankaIndia Cricket Newscricket newsVirat Kohli

From Zee News

Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally trolled for committing gaffe on Twitter
cricket

Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally t...

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane congratulate Ravindra Jadeja on becoming ICC No 1 Test bowler
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane congratulate Ravindra Jadeja on...

Even if I put forward my view, Virat Kohli takes the final call for DRS: Wriddhiman Saha
cricket

Even if I put forward my view, Virat Kohli takes the final...

Irfan Pathan trolled for wearing Rakhi, shuts down haters with strong reply
cricket

Irfan Pathan trolled for wearing Rakhi, shuts down haters w...

&#039;Its a big morale boost,&#039; says Wriddhiman Saha on being called best Test wicket-keeper by Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

'Its a big morale boost,' says Wriddhiman Saha on...

ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja dethrones Shakib Al Hasan as No 1 Test all-rounder
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja dethrones Shakib Al Hasa...

There is no comparison between me and Virat Kohli, reckons Pakistan&#039;s Babar Azam
cricket

There is no comparison between me and Virat Kohli, reckons...

Mohammad Kaif posts beautiful message for Raksha Bandhan, fans fear fatwa might be issued for tweeting so
cricket

Mohammad Kaif posts beautiful message for Raksha Bandhan, f...

ICC Test Rankings: England pip Australia to third, India continue march on top
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: England pip Australia to third, India co...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video