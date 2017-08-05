WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara plucks out stunning catch, as R Ashwin continues rampant run

New Delhi: Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues his stellar performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka, picking up a fi-fer on Day 3 to bundle up the hosts for a meager score of 183. While all 5 of the dismissals he inflicted were impressive, there was something special about Angelo Mathews' wicket, all thanks to Cheteshwar Pujar's brilliance on the field. (IND vs SL, 2nd Test - Live Blog)

Ashwin looked virtually unpickable on the day, the fielders really helped him put pressure on the batsman and claim catches as and when required.

The hosts, who resumed the day on 50-2, succumbed to India`s spin assault in the morning session, conceding a first-innings lead of 439 runs. Sri Lanka will resume their second innings after lunch.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who took two wickets, drew first blood by sending back skipper Dinesh Chandimal for 10. Soon, overnight batsman, Kusal Mendis fell for 24 off paceman Umesh Yadav.

Ashwin, who had removed the Sri Lankan openers at the end of day two, then turned on the heat to rattle the Sri Lankan middle and lower order at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

The lanky off-spinner, who registered his 26th five-wicket haul in his 51st Test, got crucial wickets including that of former captain Angelo Mathews for 26 and Dilruwan Perera for 25.

Here's the video of Mathews' dismissal:

The spinners also got adequate support from pacemen Mohammed Shami and Yadav who shared three wickets between them.

Shami got the all-important wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who top-scored with a defiant 51 off 48 deliveries.

Earlier the Virat Kohli-led India had posted a formidable 622-9 declared in their first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

A win will help India clinch the three-match Test series 2-0. The hosts must at least draw to keep their hopes alive.

(With AFP inputs)