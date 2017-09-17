close
Watch: Chris Gayle becomes first batsman to hit 100 sixes in T20I

In the list of most sixes, Gayle is followed by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (91), Shane Watson ( 83), David Warner (74) and Shahid Afridi (73).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 00:42
Watch: Chris Gayle becomes first batsman to hit 100 sixes in T20I
Courtesy: ECB

New Delhi: West Indies legend Chris Gayle on Saturday became the first batsman to hit 100 sixes in the shorttest format of the game during their Twenty20 International match against hosts England at Chester-le-Street.

The big-hitting opener made a typically rapid 40 before he was run out in the lone T20I match of the tour. The Jamaica left-hander, who did not feature in West Indies` recent 2-1 Test series loss to England, hit three fours and four sixes in just 21 balls after England captain Eoin Morgan sent the tourists into bat.

Relive the moment here:

Playing in his 52nd T20I match, the 37-year-old toyed David Willey by hitting two sixes in as many balls.

(With AFP inputs)

