WATCH: Chris Gayle dances to tune of 'Laila Main Laila', offers fans USD 5000 in challenge

New Delhi: Hard-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who made a return to the Windies squad, showcased his dancing skills, and started #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge for fans.

Gayle, known for power-hitting and flamboyant lifestyle, shared a video post on Instagram on Saturday. He danced on the popular Hindi number 'Laila Main Laila'.

Here's the video:

He also promised to share the top 5 videos on his page as he threw the #ChrisGayledanceChallenge.

Gayle, 37, returned to International cricket after a gap of more than one year earlier this month in the lone T20I match between the Windies and India.

After making his Windies debut in an ODI match against India in 1999, the left-handed batsman has so far played 103 Tests, 269 ODIs and 51 T20Is, scoring 7214, 9221 and 1537 respectively.

He is regarded as one of the batting greats, and has a profound liking for everything that in Indian, from his long-term association with IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.