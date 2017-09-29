close
Watch: Chris Gayle destroys Jake Ball with four successive sixes

Gayle then cut loose, hitting 34 runs off just six balls, all delivered by Jake Ball, including four successive sixes, briefly changing the complexion of the game. The first six was the biggest of the lot with the ball hitting the top of one of the canopies.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 22:55
Watch: Chris Gayle destroys Jake Ball with four successive sixes

New Delhi: Batting great Chris Gayle lit up the gloom with a breathtaking cameo in the fifth and final one-day international in Southampton on Friday before a late flurry of runs propelled the West Indies to a competitive 288-6 against England.

In a low-key game overshadowed by the scandal surrounding England's missing Ben Stokes, the tourists set out to restore pride after losing three of the first four matches of the series, with one no-result.

The West Indies, who have lost 15 of the past 16 completed ODIs against England, initially struggled to make headway under heavy skies following a rain delay, inching to just nine runs after the end of the fourth over.

Gayle then cut loose, hitting 34 runs off just six balls, all delivered by Jake Ball, including four successive sixes, briefly changing the complexion of the game. The first six was the biggest with the ball hitting the top of one of the canopies.

Here are the sixes:

In the process, the 38-year-old left-handed batsman also became the third player to hit 250 international sixes, after Shahid Afridi (351) and Sanath Jayasuriya (270). He now has 252.

But the West Indies dangerman threatening to take the contest away from England, debutant Tom Curran produced a slower ball and induced a mishit from Gayle, with Liam Plunkett taking a fine diving catch running backwards.

The dismissal of Gayle allowed England to re-establish control as Shai Hope joined his brother Kyle at the crease, with both batsmen resorting to more orthodox methods.

(With AFP inputs)

Chris Gaylebiggest sixEngland Vs West Indiescricket videoJake Ballcricket news

