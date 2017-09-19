Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fans with huge six

New Delhi: Known as one of the most destructive batsmen ever, Chris Gayle returned to ODI cricket on Tuesday after a rather sabatical of 913 days as West Indies take on hosts England in the first of five matches.

Once West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first at Old Trafford, fans were in for treat. Gayle started edgily, and was given a life as soon as the third ball of the match, bowled by Chris Woakes. Joe Root was the culprit for dropping an easy chance at second slip.

And it went quietly for some time, Gayle launched the attack, hitting Woakes for a two fours and a six in three balls in the third over. It sailed over wide long-on boundary. One massive blow. It was followed by another, this time punishing David Willey, off the fourth ball of fourth over.

Then came the real monster. A 93-metre long six which stayed in the air for an eternity.

Here's the video:

Gayle thumps Willey for huge six https://t.co/yOQzH0sEc5 — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) September 19, 2017

Gayle, however, failed to make it big. He departed in the ninth over after scoring 37 runs off 27 balls.

He last played an ODI in March 21, 2015 against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium.

Windies could make only 204, with captain Jason Holder top scoring with 41. For England, Ben Stokes took three wickets, while Woakes and Adil Rashid claimed a brace each.