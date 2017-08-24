WATCH: Chris Gayle slams 8 sixes en route to 47-ball 93 against Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2017

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 11:43
Courtesy: Twitter (@CPL)

New Delhi: Chris Gayle was at his monstrous best, probably celebrating the news of his return in the national team, as he slammed a whopping 8 sixes and 5 fours en route to his 47-ball 93 for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots against Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2017.

The Universe Boss looked at his absolute best at Warner Park. His carnage can be understood considering the fact that on three separate occasions -  to Ashley Nurse in the seventh over, to Dwayne Bravo in the 10th over and to Ronsford Beaton in the 13th over – he hit consecutive sixes. The bowlers could only watch the balls flying over the ropes as Gayle reached his fifty in 34 balls; and reached 93 in the next 12 deliveries.

The West Indian hard-hitter needed two boundaries from the last three balls to reach his century but instead mistimed a Beaton delivery to give an easy catch at deep midwicket. Gayle's 93 was the second-highest individual score of CPL 2017 and with this knock, he also moved him to the top of the season's run charts.

Here are all of his 8 sixes:

Gayle, however, couldn't help his side win the match after Brendon McCullum and Darren Bravo blitzed eight sixes off the final 13 balls to secure a dramatic eight-wicket win (D/L Method).

Brief Scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders 86 for 2 (McCullum 40*, Bravo 38*) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 162 for 3 (Gayle 93) by eight wickets (DLS method)

TAGS

Chris GayleCPL 2017T&T RidersSt Kitts and Nevis Patriotscricket news

