WATCH: Chris Jordan hurts his hand while trying to stop bullet shot from MS Dhoni during 1st T20I
MS Dhoni hammered the first ball of the final over from Jordan, a full-toss, down the ground but Jordan hurt his hand while trying to stop it.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to bring India's innings back on track in the first T20I against England played at Kanpur.
No more the captain of India's limited-overs squad, the Ranchi-born cricketer scored unbeaten 36 runs off 27 balls, but failed to unleash lusty blows as a result of some excellent death over bowling by England.
With Dhoni still at the crease, India's scoreboard read 135/6 after 19 overs.
Eoin Morgan asked Chris Jordan to bowl the final over.
MS Dhoni hammered the first ball, a full-toss, down the ground but Jordan hurt his hand while trying to stop it. The bowler was seen in pain after trying to stop the powerful shot.
Watch the video here:
Dhoni scored boundaries off the next two balls, but could manage just two runs off the remaining three.
Men in Blue are currently trailing 1-0 in the three-match T20I series.
