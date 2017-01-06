WATCH: Chris Lynn hits massive 102m six against Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League 2017

Sydney: Australian batsman Chris Lynn, who has the reputation of being a big-hitter, set the ongoing season of Big Bash League (BBL) with yet another scintillating knock in the tournament.

Playing for Brisbane Heat, Lynn demolished Perth Scorchers' bowling attack with unbeaten 98 runs, which came just 49 balls. The blitzkrieg knock was studded with three fours and a record 11 sixes.

At the WACA, while Lynn hammered several balls behind the ropes, one in particular won massive praise from the commentators as it landed on the roof.

Watch the shot here:

Chasing a 173-run target, Lynn and Brendon McCullum (50*) tore the bowlers into pieces with some unbelievable hitting, guiding their team to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.