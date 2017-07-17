close
WATCH: Chris Morris' lethal bouncer, Quinton de Kock's acrobatics lead to Alastair Cook's dismissal

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 18:22
WATCH: Chris Morris&#039; lethal bouncer, Quinton de Kock&#039;s acrobatics lead to Alastair Cook&#039;s dismissal
Quinton de Kock completes a catch to dismiss Alastair Cook - Reuters

New Delhi: Cricket South Africa secured four quick wickets, all thanks to their quickies Chris Morris and Vernon Philander, helping the visitors edge closer to victory over England in second Test and level the series.

By lunch, England were 79-4, having lost Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, captain Joe Root and Alastair Cook to Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, both taking two wickets apiece in conditions that were easier than the first three days.

Morris first got the better of England Root with a lethal yorker, sending the newly appointed skipper back for just 8 runs and then dismissed his predecessor Cook with a deadly bouncer, only for the wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock to complete a phenomenal catch.

Here's the video of De Kock's catch that led to the former England skipper's dismissal:

With England were reeling on 55-3, Cook was left to salvage some sort of respectability. The former captain looked the only batsman possessing the discipline and technique to survive for an extended period but, on reaching 42, he was bounced out chasing a high ball from Morris that flicked off his gloves before De Kock grabbed it diving towards his right.

England presently lead the four-match series 1-0, but as the situation stands, they look likely to see the Proteas go level.

(With Reuters inputs)

