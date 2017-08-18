close
WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first day-night Test

Root won the toss and elected to bat first, but the hosts soon lost two wickets. However, former captain Alastair Cook and Root produced a brilliant counter attacking play against the Caribbeans.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 00:04
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: England skipper Joe Root played some insanely beautiful strokes on the Day 1 of the first day-night Test against the visiting West Indies at Birmingham on Thursday.

Root won the toss and elected to bat first, but the hosts soon lost two wickets. However, former captain Alastair Cook and Root produced a brilliant counter attacking play against the Caribbeans.

Root, in his 159-ball knock so far, has hit 21 fours. Here are some his magical hits to the fence:

At the time filing the report, England were firmly in control of with both Cook and Root unbeaten on 120 and 101 respectively after the end of 62 overs' play.

TAGS

England Vs West IndiesJoe RootDay-night TestBirmingham TestAlastair Cookcricket videocricket news

