WATCH: Cool Aleem Dar diffuses Steve Smith-James Anderson Ashes tension in style

New Delhi: The second Test match of the Ashes 2017-18 series witnessed veteran England bowler James Anderson and Australia captain Steve Smith having a go at each other at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

England won the toss and asked Australia to bat first, and dominated the play in early hours. Both openers Cameron Bancroft and David Warner departed early.

Smith arrived in the centre with Australia at 86/2 in the 34th over. Then, in the 56th over, Anderson approached Smith and they shared not so pleasant pleasantries even as umpire Aleem Dar watched the proceedings at the none striker's end.

The Pakistani umpire, then, coolly walked in between the players and stood there for few moments, without uttering a word. He indeed showed who's the boss, and to great effect.

Watch the incident here:

Smith and Anderson with PLENTY to say and Aleem decides to step in... #Ashes pic.twitter.com/gNNTdMgBMK — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 2, 2017

Ahead of the match, Anderson had called the Australians bully. Smith replied by calling him “one of the biggest sledgers”.

At the close of day's play, Australia were 209/4 after 81 overs. Smith departed after making 40, becoming Craig Overton's maiden Test wicket.