close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Cow invades cricket field in England, forcing players to stop the match

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Mossley Cricket Club.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 13:42
WATCH: Cow invades cricket field in England, forcing players to stop the match
Courtesy: Twitter (@Mossley_Cricket)

New Delhi: Rain, poor whether have often put a halt to cricket matches and there have been unwanted pauses in the match when a dog, cat and even bees invaded the pitch. 

However, a club cricket match in England experienced one of the most bizarre incidents ever in the history of the sport after a cow invaded the pitch, forcing players to stop the match until the field was cleared.

Here's the video of the incident:-

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Mossley Cricket Club.

Interestingly, Cheshire Police had also tweeted about a missing cow, asking people to report sightings in 101.

“Report of a ginger bullock at large in #Bollington. He is nervous of people and not to be approached. Please report sightings to 101,” wrote Cheshire Police on their Twitter handle.

TAGS

Cow invades cricket pitchCowcricket videosMossley cricket clubCheshire

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Luiz Felipe Scolari distances Paulinho away from Barcelona move citing, CSL transfer regulations
Football

Luiz Felipe Scolari distances Paulinho away from Barcelona...

Australian Open Superseries: Kidambi Srikanth was battling diarrhoea throughout tournament
Badminton

Australian Open Superseries: Kidambi Srikanth was battling...

India&#039;s tour of West Indies: Skipper Virat Kohli hints at Rishabh Pant&#039;s inclusion for third ODI
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

India's tour of West Indies: Skipper Virat Kohli hints...

Yuvraj Singh wears ICC Champions Trophy jersey in second ODI against West Indies
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh wears ICC Champions Trophy jersey in second OD...

cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Australia, West Indies pre...

Virat Kohli and Co leapfrog Australia to register most 300-plus scores in ODIs
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Virat Kohli and Co leapfrog Australia to register most 300-...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video