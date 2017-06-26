WATCH: Cow invades cricket field in England, forcing players to stop the match

New Delhi: Rain, poor whether have often put a halt to cricket matches and there have been unwanted pauses in the match when a dog, cat and even bees invaded the pitch.

However, a club cricket match in England experienced one of the most bizarre incidents ever in the history of the sport after a cow invaded the pitch, forcing players to stop the match until the field was cleared.

Here's the video of the incident:-

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Mossley Cricket Club.

Interestingly, Cheshire Police had also tweeted about a missing cow, asking people to report sightings in 101.

Report of a ginger bullock at large in #Bollington. He is nervous of people and not to be approached. Please report sightings to 101. — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) June 24, 2017

