WATCH: Cow invades cricket field in England, forcing players to stop the match
The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Mossley Cricket Club.
New Delhi: Rain, poor whether have often put a halt to cricket matches and there have been unwanted pauses in the match when a dog, cat and even bees invaded the pitch.
However, a club cricket match in England experienced one of the most bizarre incidents ever in the history of the sport after a cow invaded the pitch, forcing players to stop the match until the field was cleared.
Here's the video of the incident:-
Cow stopped play at Kerridge v @Mossley_Cricket in #Cheshire @SkySports pic.twitter.com/O9QLogWJA8
— Mossley Cricket Club (@Mossley_Cricket) June 24, 2017
The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Mossley Cricket Club.
Interestingly, Cheshire Police had also tweeted about a missing cow, asking people to report sightings in 101.
Report of a ginger bullock at large in #Bollington. He is nervous of people and not to be approached. Please report sightings to 101.
— Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) June 24, 2017
“Report of a ginger bullock at large in #Bollington. He is nervous of people and not to be approached. Please report sightings to 101,” wrote Cheshire Police on their Twitter handle.