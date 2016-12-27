WATCH: Cricketing world stunned as third umpire fumbles on Azhar Ali's run-out decision
At stumps on Day 2, Azhar was unbeaten on 139 as Pakistan secured 310 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 16:18
New Delhi: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali was given the shock of his life after the third umpire called him out but he had clearly made his crease as Australians appealed for run out. The umpire, however, reversed the decision and eventually, Azhar stayed on crease.
The incident, as seen by naked eye, didn't even require third umpires involvement as the Pakistani batsman had made crease comfortably, but no one expected that the decision made by Richard Illingworth after review would be out.
Here's the video of the incident:-
First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 16:18
