WATCH: Crowd at Adelaide Oval erupts as security guard takes brilliant catch in BBL 2016
The replays showed how relaxed he was while taking the catch after which he casually threw the ball back into the game.
New Delhi: Spectators who came the watch the cricket match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat on Thursday witnessed something rare on the field as a security guard took a classic catch behind the ropes.
The incident happened in the 18th over of the innings, when Australian batsman Joe Burns pulled compatriot Kane Richardson for six over the short square boundary. As the ball went behind the ropes, a security guard who was sitting on chair, casually took the catch without much fuss.
The replays showed how relaxed he was while taking the catch after which he casually threw the ball back into the game. As crowd kept cheering, he waved towards them.
Watch the effort here:
Casual catch by the security guard! pic.twitter.com/8DbxU8ucVK
— Nakkal Makkal (@NakkalMakkal) December 22, 2016
Classic Catch: This security guard gets our Man Of The Match honours after this ripping catch at the Adelaide Oval last night. #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/0NE9XSmmyW
— BeyondTheGameTV (@BeyondTheGameAU) December 21, 2016
Quick reflexes, we must say!
