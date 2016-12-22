close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:22
WATCH: Crowd at Adelaide Oval erupts as security guard takes brilliant catch in BBL 2016

New Delhi: Spectators who came the watch the cricket match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat on Thursday witnessed something rare on the field as a security guard took a classic catch behind the ropes.

The incident happened in the 18th over of the innings, when Australian batsman Joe Burns pulled compatriot Kane Richardson for six over the short square boundary. As the ball went behind the ropes, a security guard who was sitting on chair, casually took the catch without much fuss.

The replays showed how relaxed he was while taking the catch after which he casually threw the ball back into the game. As crowd kept cheering, he waved towards them.

Watch the effort here:

 

Quick reflexes, we must say! 

First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:22

