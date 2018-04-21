Watch: CSK fan breaches security to touch MS Dhoni's feet

New Delhi: The demigod status of CSK captain MS Dhoni is not a secret, and every time the fans get an opportunity to get close to the man they almost worship, they don't miss it. A similar incident unfolded on Friday when a man breached security to invade the field of play and touch Dhoni's feet when he was walking in to bat in Chennai's match against Rajasthan in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

A video of the incident was posted online by one of the fans.

A Fan breached Security authorities and Touched Dhoni feet #DemiGod pic.twitter.com/IMSIoEO30H — DHONIsm (@DHONIism) April 20, 2018

In the match on Friday, Australia's Shane Watson scored the second century of IPL 2018 as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs in Pune.

Chasing 205 to win, RR lost early wickets and never really recovered from there. Shardul Thakur removed Heinrich Klaasen (2) in the second over and after that Deepak Chahar took over.

Chahar bowled four overs on the trot and returned 2/30 to leave the Rajasthan chase in bad shape. First, he removed the in-form Sanju Samson (7) through a short ball as the RR batsman found Karn Sharma in the deep. Then in his next over, he got the big fish - Ajinkya Rahane.

Cleaning up a batsman as accomplished as Rahane (16) is no small achievement but Chahar used the knuckle-ball dexterously to rattle his stumps to tilt the game heavily in CSK's favour.

Ben Stokes scored a 37-ball 45 to be Rajasthan's highest scorer and that highlighted how poor the visitors were in their chase. In the end, they could only go as far as 140 all out in 18.3 overs.