Watch: Darren Sammy falls flat after being yorked by Hassan Ali, still claps for the bowler

After the first ball went for six, Hassan bowled just the most perfect yorker to Sammy, making the latter lose his balance and fall flat on the pitch.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 11:18
Watch: Darren Sammy falls flat after being yorked by Hassan Ali, still claps for the bowler
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: Cricket often sees opponent players attempting antics to unnerve each other but yesterday's World XI vs Pakistan T20I match in Lahore saw something special after West Indian batsman Darren Sammy clapped for Pakistani bowler Hassan Ali after facing an unplayable yorker from him.

Pakistan on Tuesday, took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in a match before excited crowds amid tight security.

The Twenty20 match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is the first game of only the second series Pakistan has hosted since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff.

Long before it began at 7:00pm (1400GMT), around 9,000 police officers and paramilitary forces were deployed to the area, cordoning off the team`s hotels and stadium. 

But the large security presence did little to temper the enthusiasm of fans in the cricket-mad country.

The World XI team needed 34 runs from the last over, which was being bowled by Hassan with Sammy and Perera on pitch.

After the first ball went for six, Hassan bowled just the most perfect yorker to Sammy, making the latter lose his balance and fall flat on the pitch.

Here's the video of the incident:

Sammy, lying flat on the pitch, clapped for Hassan for bowling an absolutely unplayable delivery.

(With AFP inputs)

Pakistan vs World XIDarren SammyHassan AliLahorecricket news

